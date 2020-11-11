ONNY Musical Salute to Veterans

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The North Country’s only year-round professional symphony orchestra honors veterans and active duty personnel with a musical tribute this Veterans Day 2020.
The Orchestra of Northern New York has produced a six-minute video, with the help of Massena AMVETS Post 4 members, to thank all Americans who have served or are serving in our armed forces for their dedication and sacrifice.
Each year at its summer Pops concert, the Orchestra performs “Armed Forces Salute,” a medley of theme songs of five of the branches of the armed services. Music Director and Conductor Kenneth Andrews invites veterans and active duty military in the audience to stand and be recognized by those present, a particularly memorable part of each performance as the crowd erupts with applause.
For many years, veterans from Massena AMVETS Post 4 have presented the flags during this musical piece. They do so again in the video from Veterans Memorial Park in Massena. ONNY thanks publicly: Fred Cockayne, Disabled American Veterans Commander; Ken Kells, Post 4 Commander; Tim Mattice, Second Commander; Larry Paige, Sons Officer; and Ken Sequin, American Veterans Officer.
ONNY’s musical tribute will be posted at 8 a.m., Wednesday, November 11th on its website, www.onny.org, and on social media.
During the pandemic, the Orchestra is fulfilling its mission without live concerts for the first time in its 33rd year by offering “New Experiences Through Blended Programming.” Five new ONNY ONLINE programs include interviews of its professional musicians and staff by Music Director Andrews; conversations between donors, board members , and even a Young Artist Competition participant and former Board President Timothy Savage; a variety of performances by ONNY’s professional musicians; and two programs geared for children - Improv Sessions with ONNY Musicians, coordinated by Massena Central School District Director of Orchestras, Amalio “Mario” Pratti, and free Mini Music Lessons.
All ONNY programs are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts, a state agency, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature; and the Northern New York Community Foundation, Watertown.
For more information or to make a donation in support of ONNY’s online programs, contact Executive Director Kathy Del Guidice at 315-212-3440 or executivedirector@onny.org.
