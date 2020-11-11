ONNY Musical Salute to Veterans

During the pandemic, the Orchestra is fulfilling its mission without live concerts for the first time in its 33rd year by offering “New Experiences Through Blended Programming.” Five new ONNY ONLINE programs include interviews of its professional musicians and staff by Music Director Andrews; conversations between donors, board members , and even a Young Artist Competition participant and former Board President Timothy Savage; a variety of performances by ONNY’s professional musicians; and two programs geared for children - Improv Sessions with ONNY Musicians, coordinated by Massena Central School District Director of Orchestras, Amalio “Mario” Pratti, and free Mini Music Lessons.