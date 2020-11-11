Possible COVID exposure reported at American Eagle store in Salmon Run Mall

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you visited the American Eagle store at the Salmon Run Mall recently, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service says patrons may have been exposed on:
- Saturday, November 7 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 8 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, November 9 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Health officials ask patrons to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 through November 23. If symptoms do develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance.
Potential COVID-19 symptoms:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
