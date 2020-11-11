Possible COVID exposure reported at American Eagle store in Salmon Run Mall

Possible COVID exposure reported at American Eagle store in Salmon Run Mall
COVID-19 (Source: MGN)
By 7 News Staff | November 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 3:00 PM

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you visited the American Eagle store at the Salmon Run Mall recently, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service says patrons may have been exposed on:

  • Saturday, November 7 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 8 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • Monday, November 9 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Health officials ask patrons to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 through November 23. If symptoms do develop, stay home and contact your doctor for further guidance.

Potential COVID-19 symptoms:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.