Property taxes drop slightly under SLC’s budget
St. Lawrence County's seal (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | November 11, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 2:32 PM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A small tax cut is coming for property owners in St. Lawrence County.

The county legislature passed its 2021 budget at its regular meeting this month.

Property taxes will decrease about 1 percent. It means the annual property tax on a home assessed at $100,000 would drop by $9.54.

County employment remains stable under the budget.

The budget does not factor in any cuts in state spending that may come because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

