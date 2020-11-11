Property taxes drop slightly under SLC’s budget

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A small tax cut is coming for property owners in St. Lawrence County.
The county legislature passed its 2021 budget at its regular meeting this month.
Property taxes will decrease about 1 percent. It means the annual property tax on a home assessed at $100,000 would drop by $9.54.
County employment remains stable under the budget.
The budget does not factor in any cuts in state spending that may come because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
