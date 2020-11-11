Section 10 pushes forward with most schools still in play

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Area high school sports teams are hoping to get back to a normal schedule in the not-too-distant future
Section 10 is hoping to finish its fall season before thinking of the winter season ahead.
Section 10 coordinator Carl Normandin reaffirms what 7 News reported Monday, leaving it up to member schools whether to finish the last week of the fall season.
“On a district-by-district basis, schools will make a decision based on their current situation if they’re going to continue with interscholastic athletics,” Normandin said.
The season is scheduled to end Sunday afternoon.
Normandin said “the vast majority of our schools are still participating,” but a handful can’t because they’ve gone to remote learning.
The Section 10 cross country meet has had to be moved from Malone to Norwood-Norfolk this weekend.
Franklin County schools, which are a part of Section 10 are going to remote learning and will end their season a little earlier.
Normandin said the winter sports season is still up in the air.
