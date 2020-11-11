St. Lawrence Health System announces visitation restrictions

Pediatric patients may have one support person on-site at a time (two support people can alternate visitation). Obstetrical patients may have one on-site support person and a doula. Emergency Department patients may have one support person. Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and cognitive impairments including dementia, temporary cognitive impairment related to their current medical condition, or who have conditions protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act may have a support person who is medically necessary for their care (two support people can alternate visitation). End-of-life patients may have two support people at the bedside as long as social distancing can be maintained.