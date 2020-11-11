St. Lawrence Health System announces visitation restrictions

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System has suspended general visitation at its hospitals and clinics because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County.
Visits at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals and off-site locations are limited to support people starting today (Wednesday).
The hospital system will allow one support person at a time for pediatric patients (two support people can alternate), one and a doula for obstetrical patients, one for emergency room patients, and one (two can alternate), if medically necessary, for patients with intellectual or developmental impairments.
Support people will have their temperatures checked before entering clinical areas and every 12 hours while in the hospital.
If a support person has a fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more or displays symptoms, they are not allowed inside.
Visiting hours vary with each of the three hospitals.
Complete guidelines are available at: https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/patients-visitors.
Read the entire St. Lawrence Health System press release below:
SLHS Issues General Visitation Restrictions
POTSDAM, NY – Due to an increase in local COVID-19 cases, St. Lawrence Health System has suspended general visitation at all St. Lawrence Health System hospitals and off-site locations. As of Wednesday, November 11, visitation is limited only to support persons as follows:
Limited visitation are allowed for the following patients who are not on COVID precautions:
Pediatric patients may have one support person on-site at a time (two support people can alternate visitation). Obstetrical patients may have one on-site support person and a doula. Emergency Department patients may have one support person. Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and cognitive impairments including dementia, temporary cognitive impairment related to their current medical condition, or who have conditions protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act may have a support person who is medically necessary for their care (two support people can alternate visitation). End-of-life patients may have two support people at the bedside as long as social distancing can be maintained.
In approved situations, visitation will only be allowed under the following conditions:Support people will have their temperature checked before entering the clinical area and every 12 hours while in the hospital. If a support person has a fever (100 degrees Fahrenheit or more) or displays symptoms, they are not allowed into the hospital.
Hours of visitation are determined by each facility and are subject to change.
Complete current visitation guidelines are accessible on the System’s website at: https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/patients-visitors.
