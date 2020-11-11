State police dig in Edwards connected to 2012 Colin Gillis disappearance

TOWN OF EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - We now know why state police were digging up a portion of land in the town of Edwards Tuesday.
Troopers confirm they were following a lead in the 2012 disappearance of Colin Gillis of Tupper Lake.
Gillis, who was 18 at the time, was last seen walking on Route 3 near the St. Lawrence County - Franklin County line.
His March 11, 2012 disappearance triggered a massive search, but the teenager was never found.
State police and a backhoe were seen Tuesday on the old Noble Farm property off County Route 24, also known as Edwards-Russell Road. At the time, troopers would only confirm that they were “following up on a tip on an older case.”
On Wednesday, state police said they were following up on a lead in the Gillis case, but declined further comment.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua said Wednesday that law enforcement filled him in on the Edwards operation, but would not comment further because it’s an ongoing investigation.
