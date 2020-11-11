Trains running again after derailment in Potsdam, but some damage remains

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s back to normal, more or less, along the CSX tracks in Potsdam. Trains are running again and crossings are being repaired.
On Tuesday night, a CSX train derailed, leaving 6 rail crossings closed. But Wednesday morning, most of its 110 cars were already gone.
“I went to bed at 11; they hadn’t even showed up yet. From 11 to 6:30 they pulled five tractor trailers of stuff. Worked all night. And we’re cleaning up at 6:30,” said Pete Dangremond, Potsdam resident.
Firefighters said their biggest concerns were the tanker cars that can carry hazardous chemicals. So they searched out the train’s crew.
“That’s what we did first and find out those tanks are empty. Thank God,” said Tim Jerome, Potsdam fire chief.
Significant damage remained at crossings. CSX confirms one car derailed, but neighbors and evidence show other cars were slipping and sliding. It was a scary Tuesday night for those living close by.
“I saw the train car just come like right of the track. It ran along for a few feet and then it popped back on. And you can see a huge scrape mark on the ground,” said Chellie LaClare, Potsdam resident.
CSX issued only a short statement Tuesday night. It read in part: “CSX personnel are onsite to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.”
Wednesday morning, CSX said train operations had resumed. It also confirmed for 7 News that no hazardous materials were involved.
