Victims Assistance Center to note World Prematurity Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - World Prematurity Day is November 17.
Jenna Ellinger is Child Fatality Review Team coordinator for the Victims Assistance Center.
She says the day is fueled by the March of Dimes to shine a light on the global crisis of premature births.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
Starting next week, the VAC will focus on what parents can do throughout a pregnancy toward ending the problem.
You can follow their efforts on the Facebook pages for the VAC and the Child Fatality Review Team.
