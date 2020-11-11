Warm & rainy today, cooler & sunny tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be rainy for part of Veterans Day today.
Rain should wrap up by early afternoon and things should start to dry out.
Temperatures started in the 50s and 60s and probably won’t climb much in most areas. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Skies will clear overnight and lows will dip into the upper 30s.
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
It will be in the low 40s and sunny on Saturday.
There’s a chance of rain Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It will be in the mid-50s on Sunday, the upper 40s on Monday, and the upper 30s on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.