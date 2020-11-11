Water main break forces remote learning at Canton Central

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Canton Central School is going to remote learning for a couple days, but it has nothing to do with COVID-19.
In a notice, district officials say a water main leak near the bus loop means that some parts of the school could be without potable water while repairs are underway.
“Therefore, we will transition to fully remote instruction for Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13,” the notice said.
Schools aren’t in session Wednesday because of Veterans Day.
Students enrolled in a BOCES CTE program and students attending out-of-district special education programs will attend their programs as normal.
Otherwise, students in grades 5-12 will access instruction as if were a regularly scheduled remot day.
Students in pre-kindergarten through 4th grade will treat Thursday as a Virtual Wednesday. Teachers will share a schedule of interactive sessions and learning materials for Friday.
