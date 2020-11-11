WWNY United Way promotes ‘No Show Gala’ and fundraising campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There may be a pandemic going on, but that’s not stopping the United Way of Northern New York from raising funds for its member agencies.
The United Way’s Jamie Cox appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the No Show Gala and the organization’s general fundraising campaign. Watch his interview above.
The United Way is inviting people to attend its No Show Gala, which you can attend by sitting on your couch and wearing sweatpants.
The virtual gala is November 19, but people can visit unitedway-nny.org/noshowgala anytime to donate.
You can also donate to the United Way’s campaign by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.