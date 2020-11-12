Potential exposure notices: Meadows Diner in Canton & St. James Thrift Store in Gouverneur

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patrons of a Canton diner and a Gouverneur thrift store may have been exposed to COVID-19 last week.
St. Lawrence County Public Health officials say anyone who was at Meadows Diner on County Route 27 between noon and 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3 may have been exposed to the virus.
They also say people who visited the St. James Thrift Store at 164 East Main Street in Gouverneur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on November 4 may have been exposed.
Officials say anyone who visited the businesses during those time periods should be tested for COVID-19 and closely monitor how they feel, including taking their temperature twice a day for 14 days.
People who develop symptoms should call their health care providers for guidance and tell them they may have been exposed to the virus.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Testing is available through St. Lawrence Health System, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Clifton-Fine Hospital, and the Community Health Center of the North Country in Canton.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.