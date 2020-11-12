Crow hazing scheduled for a couple days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown’s efforts to minimize damage caused by crows continues Thursday and Friday.
Wildlife biologists from Loomacres Wildlife Management will target nuisance crow flocks both evenings.
They will use loud noises and flashing lights from pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles, and other devices to scare the crows away from city neighborhoods.
The hazing activities could startle some people.
Crows often roost in the relative warmth of the city during colder weather.
The biologists rely on the public to let them know where flocks are and how many crows are in them.
Call 1-800-243-1462, extension 1 to report crow activities. You can also go to www.airportwildlife.com/crows.php or you can click the link on the city website’s home page.
