Free webinar to feature discussion on farming and climate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - What is agriculture’s impact on climate change? A free webinar is coming up next week on the subject.
Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator Jay Matteson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to discuss it. Watch his interview above.
The webinar will be held Thursday November 19 at noon.
The guest is Dr. Frank Mitloehner, professor of animal science at University of California, Davis. On social media, he’s known as the “Greenhouse Gas Guru.”
During the interview between Matteson and Dr. Mitloehner, participants will be able to submit questions about the relationship between farming and climate change.
