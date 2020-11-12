Highlights & scores: boys’ NAC soccer action

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were a couple of boys' Northern Athletic Conference soccer games on the docket for Veteran’s Day.
Edwards-Knox hosted Hermon-DeKalb. Here are highlights:
- Avery Whitford connects, putting E-K on top 1-0
- Keyvin Joj answers for the Green Demons, tying the game at 1.
- Off the corner kick, Jaydion Carrow heads one home to put the Green Demons on top 2-1.
- It’s Randy Durham to Peyton Hamilton, who tickles twine.
Hermon-DeKalb beat Edwards-Knox 3-1.
Norwood-Norfolk hosted St. Lawrence Central.
Highlights:
- Charlie Dow scores off the scramble in front, making it 2-0 Larries.
- Hayden Bullock answers for the Flyers, cutting the Larries' lead in half at 2-1.
- Then it’s Ryan Emlaw with the blast that dents the back of the net, tying the game at 2.
- Late in the second half, Noah Dominy makes a key save to keep the game tied.
- Conner Foster would score the game winner with 3:18 left.
St. Lawrence Central beat the Flyers 3-2.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys' high school soccer
Hermon-DeKalb 3, Edwards-Knox 1
St. Lawrence Central 3, Norwood-Norfolk 2
