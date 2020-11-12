Highlights & scores: boys’ NAC soccer action

By Rob Krone | November 12, 2020 at 7:07 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 7:09 AM

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were a couple of boys' Northern Athletic Conference soccer games on the docket for Veteran’s Day.

Edwards-Knox hosted Hermon-DeKalb. Here are highlights:

- Avery Whitford connects, putting E-K on top 1-0

- Keyvin Joj answers for the Green Demons, tying the game at 1.

- Off the corner kick, Jaydion Carrow heads one home to put the Green Demons on top 2-1.

- It’s Randy Durham to Peyton Hamilton, who tickles twine.

Hermon-DeKalb beat Edwards-Knox 3-1.

Norwood-Norfolk hosted St. Lawrence Central.

Highlights:

- Charlie Dow scores off the scramble in front, making it 2-0 Larries.

- Hayden Bullock answers for the Flyers, cutting the Larries' lead in half at 2-1.

- Then it’s Ryan Emlaw with the blast that dents the back of the net, tying the game at 2.

- Late in the second half, Noah Dominy makes a key save to keep the game tied.

- Conner Foster would score the game winner with 3:18 left.

St. Lawrence Central beat the Flyers 3-2.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys' high school soccer

Hermon-DeKalb 3, Edwards-Knox 1

St. Lawrence Central 3, Norwood-Norfolk 2

