Lewis County sex offender accused of sharing child pornography

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A convicted sex offender from Lewis County is now accused of distributing child pornography.
The FBI arrested 49 year old Randell Adsit of Martinsburg on Wednesday.
Adsit allegedly used multiple usernames on the social media app Kik Messenger to trade child pornography with other people over the internet. According to the criminal complaint (seen below), some of the images involved girls appearing as young as 3 years old.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Adsit is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2008 on the charge of possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old.
If convicted on the latest charge, Adsit could face 15 to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Adsit appeared before a federal judge and is being detained pending further court proceedings.
The case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force. The task force is comprised of FBI special agents and investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gadarian as a part of Project Safe Childhood.
Warning: the criminal complaint below is graphic and may be upsetting to some people.
