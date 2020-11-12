Local brewery helps food bank feed people for the holidays

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donations are on tap at a Watertown brewery.
Garland City Brewery will be giving back to the community this holiday season by doing what they’re known for: selling beer.
Garland City is partnering with Liverpool Turkey Trot, a nonprofit organization that gives back to several charities throughout central and northern New York.
Garland City brewed the Turkey Trot Wit and 20 percent of the beer’s sales will go back to the charity.
“And the beer is connected to the community and the charity,” said Scott Henry, who’s president of Liverpool Turkey Trot. “So every time you purchase, have a sip, it’s going to do gratitude for where you live and it’s going to stretch too. And that Turkey Trot Wit is a fantastic beer, they nailed it.”
Liverpool Turkey Trot has been making donations to the Food Bank of Central New York for the past seven years and those donations go a long way. A $1 donation allows the food bank to deliver three meals.
“Last year, the Liverpool Turkey Trot was able to donate a little bit more than $2,000 to the food bank,” food bank chief development officer Lyn Hi said, “so that meant more than 6,000 meals going back into the community.”
Henry says this is a convenient way for people to give back this holiday season.
“You can buy one of these cans or come into one of the establishments it’s sold in and purchase some and help out your community locally,” he said, “and a bigger stretch, too, in terms of central New York.”
Garland City will sell Turkey Trot Wit all the way through the end of the year.
