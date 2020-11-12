Local ‘SmartFarm’ goes international

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - An agriculture business that set its “roots” here in the north country is now expanding overseas.
Sackets Harbor-based company AgBotic is a ‘SmartFarm,’ meaning it uses new technology to mass produce vegetables without harmful emissions.
This method of farming is called regenerative.
“The regenerative movement is front and center in Europe right now,” said John Gaus, AgBotic CEO.
So, AgBotic is going international.
“We’ve formed a corporate entity in Dublin, Ireland, which is currently a wholly owned subsidiary right here is Sackets Harbor, and that business is meant to replicate what we’re doing here, starting in Ireland and propagating all over Europe,” said Gaus.
AgBotic Founders say this expansion is something to be proud of, considering the rut they pulled themselves out of during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“During the challenging early months of COVID, we literally lost all of our business. I’m proud to say our team has been overly passionate and committed to the goal and that is to expand into a global market,” said Kevin Richardson, AgBotic EVP, sales and operations:
Cameron Heasley is one of the greenhouse operators. He’s exited to see the business flourishing.
“It’s an incredible feeling being able to do our part for the community and grow as we have and actually go abroad and start AgBotic elsewhere,” said Heasley.
AgBotic founders say this isn’t just business. It’s making agriculture more sustainable for the world.
“It’s just about people doing good things. People want more want more healthy, plant-based products, and they want them produced in a way that’s healthy for the environment,” said Gaus.
AgBotic’s first European greenhouses should be up and running in 2021.
