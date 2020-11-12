37 new COVID cases reported in region, 21 hospitalized

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There are now 21 people in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said 16 people tested positive on Wednesday and another 23 more on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 549.
Officials said 110 cases are active and 12 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 434 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 97,662 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson County
There were 8 new cases to report in Jefferson County Thursday.
Three people are hospitalized; 41 people are in mandatory isolation and 495 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 413 positive cases and performed 29,594 tests.
The county says 368 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 6 new COVID cases Thursday.
The county has had a total of 220 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 79 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 6 people are hospitalized and 58 are in isolation.
Another 346 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 162 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
