Returning to seasonable weather

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After a string of unseasonably warm days, we’re getting back to weather more typical for November.
Temperatures started in the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday.
It will be mostly cloudy in the morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
It stays clear overnight. Lows will be in the 30s.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
It will be in the low 40s and mostly sunny on Saturday.
It will be windy with showers on Sunday, mostly in the afternoon. Highs will be around 50.
We’ll have rain on Monday, too. Highs will be in the mid-40.
Monday’s rain will turn to snow overnight and we could see lake effect snow accumulating by Tuesday morning. We could see some mixed precipitation during the day. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 30s.
