St. Lawrence County residents speak out about rising COVID cases

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - With COVID cases climbing in St. Lawrence County, we spoke with local residents to see how they’re coping.
One month ago there were 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. As of Thursday, there were 110. So is anyone doing what needs to be done? Some are.
“Me personally, I limit. I go here. I go to the grocery store. I don’t even go in to pay for gas. I do it all at the pump,” said Tracy Harnish, Hermon resident.
The county reported 23 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
“I definitely think it’s going to get worse. It’s definitely headed in that direction,” said Jordan Wilson, SUNY Potsdam student.
Some bars still brim with customers on Friday and Saturday nights. Big parties still go on at homes and elsewhere.
“People are just getting a little too lazy with it,” said Wilson. “People say it’s the new normal. I think they’re taking the new normal too normally.”
Governor Cuomo this week ordered bars, restaurants and gyms to close by 10 p.m. At Beast Fitness, the doors close at 7 p.m. anyway. Workers wipe all the gear down – every time.
“If someone’s messing around with their mask, I can see them across the room. It’s easy to yell at them, keep them accountable,” said Brendan Hofler, Beast Fitness owner.
They know they have to be careful. But they hope working out and being socially distant might even help.
“I think it’s really important to stay healthy and exercise, that’s a big component to fighting off the virus, or really anything,” said Ashtin Singh, Beast Fitness client.
So how much longer can this go on?
“I think we can make it through it. Maybe it might be like another year or so,” said Wilson.
“I don’t know. I don’t have a good answer for that,” said Hofler.
“I don’t think it’s every going to go away. I think we’re just going to have to learn to adapt,” said Harnish.
County officials keep pushing what they call the “5 pillars” of prevention: wash hands, wear mask, social distance, stay local, and stay home if sick.
