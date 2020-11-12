Suffering from COVID fatigue? Here’s what to do

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Being stressed, frustrated, and unmotivated right now means you might be dealing with COVID fatigue. We spoke with a north country physician to get advice on how to overcome it.
You may have heard the phrase “COVID fatigue,” but what does it mean?
“It is the feelings we are starting to experience with having to deal with the pandemic and all the precautions that we have to take to keep ourselves safe,” said Dr. Jana Shaw
Dr. Shaw is an infectious disease specialist who works at North Country Family Health and Upstate University Hospital.
She says living in a pandemic for as long as we have- almost 9 months now - has caused many of us to feel some sort of COVID fatigue.
“Well people are starting to be really tired of having to adhere to the precautions and the requirements to wear a mask, to socially distance, not being able to attend their favorite games, or go to bars and restaurants the way they used to. So it wears on many of us. People tend to be more grumpy, they feel down, they feel frazzled. People can feel sad or disconnected,” she said.
Dr. Shaw says there are ways to overcome COVID fatigue:
- Exercise - even if it’s a short walk - to reduce stress.
- Talk to someone you trust. Shaw says often a video call or phone call can let off enough steam.
- Know this pandemic is not here to stay.
“Although it has been prolonged pandemic and it has been very challenging, it is not here forever. With the advent of having new vaccines probably very soon, we will be able to start vaccinating people and build herd immunity so we can stop the transmission of this virus and we can return back to normal,” said Dr. Shaw.
Doctors say while it’s important to come to terms with COVID fatigue, it’s just as important to keep up with social distancing and mask wearing to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.
For mental health services, you can call the North Country Family health Clinic at 315-782-6400.
