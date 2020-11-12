Watertown’s School Daze closing store, going completely online

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After 30 years on Arsenal Street, School Daze in Watertown will be closing its doors, but not its business.
Starting next month, School Daze will be online only. The distinct red building on Arsenal Street will be shutting its doors for good.
Like so many locally-owned businesses, the pandemic hurt the store’s bottom line. The owner says that schools closing changed everything.
“That drastically shut everything down and brought us to a halt. So there was no revenue for several weeks and that definitely was painful,” said Javier Ben Primicias, owner.
The store has sentimental value to Susan Primicias, Javier’s wife. She taught first grade at Indian River for 30 years and always used School Daze as a resource.
“My classroom was always filled in September with bright new things and learning games for the children and I always felt fortunate that I had a firsthand look at new things coming out in terms of books and teacher resources,” she said.
Despite the store closing, everything can be found on its website SchoolDaze.net. Primicias is confident they can succeed as an online business because of the vast opportunity.
“We have schools across the nation from California, Florida, Texas to Kentucky, Tennessee. They’re all taking advantage of our service,” said Javier Ben.
School Daze will be closing its doors at some point in December and a new tenant will lease the space.
