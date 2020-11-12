Woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Watertown prison

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Utica woman faces charges after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to an inmate at the Watertown Correctional Facility.
Officials said 31 year old Vanessa Stanford visited the prison on November 7 and triggered a response from a K-9.
Investigators interviewed Stanford, who officials say voluntarily turned over balloons that she had hidden in her pants. The balloons contained 7.8 grams of synthetic marijuana, officials said.
She was charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree promoting prison contraband and issued a ticket to appear in Watertown Town Court next week.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.