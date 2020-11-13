Angus J. LaMora, Sr., 63, of Massena

Angus is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children, Angus Jr. and Sherry LaMora of Brasher Falls; Jason LaMora of Massena; Shawn and Darci LaMora of Potsdam; Brandon and Erin LaMora of Fort Covington; Nicole and Nate LePage of Stockholm; and Brooke LaMora and her fiancé, Brandon Hebert of Westville; his grandchildren, Andrew, Colton, Claire, Lillian, Jared, Grace, Dylan, Noah, Zachary, Kyle, Linkin, Lorelei, Stanley, and Nathan; his sisters, Sandy Klem and Bill Burnett of Webster and Sue and Scott Simms of Brasher Falls; his brothers, Paul and Linda LaMora of California; Chris and Karen LaMora of Marion, New York; Tim and Elain LaMora of Massachusetts; Mike and Julie LaMora of Wolcott, New York; and John LaMora of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.