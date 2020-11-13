Anthony (Tony) Joseph LaRosa, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anthony (Tony) Joseph LaRosa was born in Massena, New York on August 22, 1928 to Mary Bronchetti and Salvatore LaRosa. He graduated from Massena Central High School in June, 1946 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from Albany College of Pharmacy in June, 1950. He was inducted into the U.S. Army in September, 1950 at Fort Hood, Texas and obtained the rank of Sergeant with the 2nd Armored Division stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge from the military, he returned home and started his career as a pharmacist, first in Syracuse, and then in Gouverneur, working for B.O. Kinney. He met the love of his life while in Gouverneur, and married Eleanor (Lee) F. Olivera in New York City on August 21, 1954 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. They moved to Massena in 1956 and established LaRosa Pharmacy in 1957, where he worked until its closure in 1969. He finished his notable career working for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services for 15 years, retiring in 1994.