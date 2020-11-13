Athlete of the Week: Julie Netto

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week, we honor a 3 sport star from Immaculate Heart Central who’s excelled on the soccer field.
Her talents earning her this week’s title.
Julia Netto of Immaculate Heart has put together an impressive resume in soccer, basketball and lacrosse.
Julia is an all-star performer in both soccer and lacrosse, she’s a 3 time all-star on the pitch.
She’s been a varsity performer since the 8th grade.
She’s also involved in many extracurricular activities, an impressive student-athlete.
Julie is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 13, 2020.
You can hear from her and see her in the action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
