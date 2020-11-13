Clarkson University sets hockey schedules

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarkson University has released hockey schedules for both the men’s and women’s teams.
The women will play four games in 2020, two in November and two in December, all against Quinnipiac.
The women will host Quinnipiac on Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29 at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena.
Both games have 3 p.m. starts.
The men, meantime, will play a total of seven games before the new year, beginning with a November 22 contest against Colgate in Hamilton.
The Golden Knights' first home contest is set for Saturday, December 5 against Mercyhurst.
Clarkson is also scheduled to play St. Lawrence University at Appleton Arena on Friday, December 18.
