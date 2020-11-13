Cloudy with seasonable temperatures

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You might want to grab that winter jacket if you’re heading out Friday morning.
Early temperatures were in the upper 20s and low 30s.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.
There’s a very small chance of rain late in the afternoon and overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.
It will be breezy and rainy on Sunday. There’s a lake shore flood watch for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 7 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. on Monday.
Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 40s.
There’s a chance of rain Monday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 50.
We could see mixed precipitation and lake effect snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.
It will be partly sunny and 28 on Wednesday.
There’s a chance of snow Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy and in the mid-30s.
