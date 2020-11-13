Credo to have online auction fundraiser

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Credo Community Center is holding an online action tonight (Friday, November 13).
The Credo Foundation’s Danyelle Brown explained how it works on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for his interview.
Auction services are by Donald Peck. The auction will stream live from 6 to 9 p.m. on his Facebook page. Send him a friend request or give him a follow.
All money raised goes to Credo, which provides mental health and substance abuse services for Jefferson and Lewis counties.
You can find out more at credocc.com or on Credo’s Facebook page.
