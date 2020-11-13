Doris Yvonne Robinson, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Doris Yvonne Robinson, daughter of the late Albina (Baccume) and Amos Duquete, Louisville resident, passed away on November 10, 2020 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Plattsburgh.
She married Arthur Robinson at St. Joseph’s Church, Massena on February 11, 1956, with Rev. Harold Scully officiating.
Doris is survived by her husband of 65 years, Arthur Robinson, a daughter Donna Robinson Chartrand, sons Greg Robinson and companion Carleen Sweeney, Martin and Allison Smith Robinson, Earl and Karen Christophersen Robinson, daughter in-law Sandra White Robinson, a sister Ida Mae McGregor, along with 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by a son Ronald Robinson, her brothers; Carl, Leo and Ernie Duquette, sisters; Dorothy Bova, Irene Losey, Dora LaShombe, Pauline Amo, and Katherine Saunders.
Doris drove school bus for Massena Central for nearly 20 years and also drove bus during the Olympics' in 1980, and in her younger years worked at Warner Brothers Corset Factory
If she wasn’t camping, gardening or canning, she was fishing, boating, and traveling. She loved to do crafts and make unique gifts for the people she loved and cared about.
As per the families wishes there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in Louisville Community Cemetery.
Doris' family would like to share a heartfelt thank you to the hospital and staff at CVPH, in Plattsburgh for their excellent care and service.
Memorial contribution may be acknowledged to the Massena Humane Society; P.O. Box 145 Racquette River Rd, Massena, NY 13662.
Family and friends are welcome to share memories and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
