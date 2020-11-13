Doris Yvonne Robinson, of Louisville

Doris is survived by her husband of 65 years, Arthur Robinson, a daughter Donna Robinson Chartrand, sons Greg Robinson and companion Carleen Sweeney, Martin and Allison Smith Robinson, Earl and Karen Christophersen Robinson, daughter in-law Sandra White Robinson, a sister Ida Mae McGregor, along with 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by a son Ronald Robinson, her brothers; Carl, Leo and Ernie Duquette, sisters; Dorothy Bova, Irene Losey, Dora LaShombe, Pauline Amo, and Katherine Saunders.