Everson Museum New Exhibit

The Floating Bridge includes works by both internationally-acclaimed and lesser-known artists, providing opportunities for discovery and reassessment. Among those featured are Mishima Kimyo who is known for highly detailed ceramic renderings of everyday objects, as well as Morino Hiraoki Taimei and Yanigahara Mutsuo who express themselves through brightly-colored glazes and patterns. A new generation of ceramic artists is represented by Katsuyo Aoki and Takurō Kuwata, both of whom produce works that combine the bombast of postmodernism with stunning technical experimentation.