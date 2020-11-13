Frederick A. Brotherton, 59, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frederick A. Brotherton, 59, of North Main St. in Carthage and formerly of Great Bend, passed away in the early hours of November 12, 2020 at Carthage Area Hospital.
Fred was born on December 21, 1960 in Watertown, New York, son of the late Robert J. & Elsie (Hodkinson) Brotherton Sr. He graduated from Carthage Central School.
Fred was employed with the St. Regis Papermill for many years. He then went to Lear Siegler Inc. before transitioning to owning and running a daycare and adult care business from home.
On June 30, 1979 he married the love of his life Kelly Hanekamp at the Sacred Heart Church in Watertown.
Fred was the true definition of a family man. He was a devoted husband, amazing father and grandfather, and an overall incredible person. He lived his whole life for his family and cherished every moment he could spend with them, especially with his best friend Kelly.
Fred loved traveling with his family and hunting with his sons. Fred was a member of the St. Regis Rod & Gun Club, where he killed way bigger bucks than his brothers, Jim and Bob, who Fred was so kind to teach them how to hunt in the big woods.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 41 years, Kelly Brotherton; four children, Justin (Lindsey) Brotherton of Pillar Point; Jeremy (Shawnna) Brotherton of Black River; Jessica (Paul) Jones of Carthage, and Isiah Brotherton Carthage; three siblings, Robert (Tammy) Brotherton Jr. of Barnes Corners; Sherri (Kevin) Robinson of Blythewood, South Carolina; James (Randi Smith) Brotherton of Carthage; as well as his grandchildren Taylor, Madison, Makenna, Lillie, Jace, Ryker, Rowan and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents and a beloved son, Joshua B. Brotherton, who died on May 26, 2005. Fred made sure he honored Joshua’s memory every day he was alive.
Due to current gathering restrictions and COVID-19 regulations, calling hours will be held privately by the family. Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Carthage.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
