Friday Sports: NAC action on the pitch and the trails

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three soccer games were on the schedule in the Northern Athletic Conference Friday afternoon, one on the boys' side and 2 on the girls' side.
One of those girls' contests pitting Norwood Norfolk against Hermon DeKalb.
Keely Ashley came up with the deflection that finds the back of the net. Score: 2-0 Flyers. In the 2nd half, Ashley sends the ball through and Emma Wells redirects, 4-1 Flyers. It was Wells again from 10 yards out for the tally.
Hannah Gollinger answers for the Green Demons, but Norwood Norfolk beats Hermon DeKalb 5-2.
The final Boys' NAC Cross Country meet was at Norwood Norfolk as the Flyers hosted Canton, Clifton Fine, and Potsdam. 24 boys competed in the 5K finale.
While Canton and Potsdam split the top-three finishes, Norwood-Norfolk claimed seven of the next nine spots to squeeze out a 36-37 win over Canton. Potsdam finished third and Clifton-Fine fourth.
Canton’s Nic Lyndaker crossed the finish line first, recording a time 17:36, followed by teammate Max Finlay just 13 seconds off the lead.
Potsdam’s Skye Crocker was third at 18:02, followed closely by the Flyers' Owen Haas (18:05) and Dominick Fiacco (18:10) rounding out the top five.
Clifton-Fine was led by Brandon Jaquith at 22:45.
On the girls' side, Norwood Norfolk also hosted Canton, Potsdam and Clifton Fine.
20 girls competed in the final race. Norwood-Norfolk claimed four of the top five spots to win the meet with 18 points. Canton runners placed 6th through 8th to finish second with 41 points. Potsdam and Clifton-Fine had incomplete squads.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Madeline Dinneen sprints captured first place posting a course time of 19:22.
Teammate Sharon Colbert finished second, just 22 seconds off the pace.
Potsdam’s Isabelle Shatraw recorded third-best at 20:32, followed by the Flyers' Rachel Hewey at 22:31 and Lauren Sweet at 22:39 to close out the top five.
Grace Southwick led Clifton-Fine in 13th position at 27:46.
Canton was paced by Grace McDonough who finished 6th.
It was a big night on Thursday at South Lewis, as the Falcons Girls' Cross Country program saw one of their runners take her talents to the next level.
With a socially distanced audience on hand, South Lewis senior runner Hannah Ielfield inked a letter of intent to continue her career at Division 1 Ole Miss.
Ielfield is a Frontier League, Section 3 and State All-Star in cross country and a Section 3 champion in both outdoor and indoor track.
Running for an SEC school a dream come true for Ielfield.
“Yeah, it means a lot. I’m very fortunate for my family, my coaches and the school to really just support me and just give me the best support that I can have," said Hannah Ielfield.
“She’s a determined kid. She’s really has her goals set and I think she’ll do really good down in Ole Miss," said Greg Ielfield, Hannah’s father.
Ielfield’s coach, Jack Bernard, says Ole Miss is getting a versatile runner that not only excels in track and cross country, but in the classroom as well.
“We got a cross country runner, an indoor runner and a track runner and she can change up, you know? She can run anywhere from the 800 up 10,000 so I’m hoping she does big things and she’s one of their main scorers next year. Hopefully in a couple years they’re a powerhouse and they’re challenging for a national title," said Bernard.
Hannah Ielfield, another in a long line of runners from South Lewis making the transition from high school to college competition.
Friday’s Sports Scores
Boys' NAC Soccer
- Morristown 7, Hammond 0
Girls' NAC Soccer
- Hammond 2, Morristown 0
- Norwood Norfolk 5, Hermon DeKalb 2
