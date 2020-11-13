Friday’s COVID count for tri-county region: 33 new cases, 22 hospitalizations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There are now 22 people in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said 14 people tested positive on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 563.
Officials said 107 cases are active and 12 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 451 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 97,662 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson County
There were 12 new cases to report in Jefferson County Friday.
Three people are hospitalized; 49 people are in mandatory isolation and 507 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 425 positive cases and performed 29,840 tests.
The county says 372 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 7 new COVID cases Friday.
The county has had a total of 220 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 82 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 7 people are hospitalized and 59 are in isolation.
Another 360 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 168 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
