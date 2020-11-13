Highlights & scores: new JCC volleyball leadership & NAC soccer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College volleyball team is looking to continue its success under a new coach.
Last season was a banner year for the team. Coach Sara Kolenda’s squad posted a 30-9 record and made it to the 2019 NJCAA Region 3 National Volleyball Tournament.
This season, the team has a new look, beginning at the top.
Kolenda, the longtime coach who built a powerhouse program, stepped down to spend more time with her family and Ernie Ixtlahuac has taken over the program.
“Well that’s a big challenge,” Ixtlahuac said. “They had a lot of success especially last year with a bunch of great players and great coaches. Just continue the legacy here at JCC.”
Only one player returns from last year’s team along with a transfer from Cortland. The rest of the team is made up of freshman, with six of those players coming from Ixtlahuac’s club team, the Lake Effect Smash.
So far, the transition has been a smooth one.
“Most of these girls know coach Ernie before because they played club with him,” sophomore Aliza Deasy said. “I, however, did not, but I absolutely love Ernie -- we are doing so awesome with him.”
With a completely new roster, there are a number of holes to fill on the court, but with a half dozen of the new players having already played together on a club team, filling those holes has been easy for both the coach and the players.
“I feel like we have a lot of strengths,” Alexis Cruz, a freshman from Indian River, said. “The chemistry I feel, like, is a huge one, being able to work together while being, like, from different schools is like a huge thing because we have a decent defense coming in and a good offense, also.”
“We have so much potential and we’re already starting off so, so good in my eyes,” Rebekka Fifield a sophomore from Carthage, said. “I know a lot of the girls from my club team and I know what they can do and I know their potential and I think we can be really, really good.”
The Lady Cannoneers volleyball team is hoping to add another banner to the wall when their season begins in 2021.
Boys' NAC soccer
Madrid-Waddington visited Parishville-Hopkinton for a boys' Northern athletic Conference soccer match-up Thursday.
Here are highlights:
- The Panthers look to take the early lead, but Kade Hayes' goal is waved off due to an offsides.
- Panthers get on the board when Avery Zenger dents the back of the net, 1-0 Parishville-Hopkinton,
- in the second half, off the corner kick, it’s graham hill with the header to tie the game at 1.
The game ended in a 1-all tie.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys' high school soccer
Madrid-Waddington 1, Parishville-Hopkinton 1
Hermon-DeKalb 1, Hammond 0
Heuvelton 0, Lisbon 0
Morristown 5, Edwards-Knox 0
Girls' high school soccer
Parishville-Hopkinton 5, Madrid-Waddington 1
Hammond 6, Hermon-DeKalb 0
Lisbon 0, Heuvelton 0
