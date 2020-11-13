Lewis County issues COVID exposure alerts for 4 businesses

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County has a list of 4 businesses where patrons may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Here’s the list:
Buckingham Hardware, 9801 Main St, Croghan
- Monday, November 9th between 7am – 12 pm
- Tuesday, November 10th between 7 am – 7 pm
- Wednesday, November 11th between 11 am – 7 pm
Lloyds of Lowville, 7405 S State St, Lowville between 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm on the following dates:
- Wednesday, November 4th – Friday, November 6th
- Monday, November 9th – Friday, November 13th
McDonalds, 7404 Turin Rd, Lowville between 5 am – 7 am on the following dates:
- Monday, November 2nd – Friday, November 6th
- Monday, November 9th
Town Talk Diner, 9855 NY-12, Copenhagen
- Friday, November 6th between 5 pm – 6 pm
If you were at the businesses on the dates and times listed, public health officials ask that you call 315-376-5108.
Due to the anticipated volume of calls, an auto recording will direct you to leave a voicemail with your name and phone number.
Public Health will then follow-up with you as soon as possible. Please be patient and remain calm.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.