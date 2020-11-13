Ogdensburg firefighters vote no confidence in chief

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg firefighters have unanimously voted no confidence in Stephen Jellie, their interim chief.
“This lack of faith is due to his reckless, uninformed, unilateral decision regarding our method of response to emergencies,” wrote Ogdensburg Firefighters Local 1799 President Jason Bouchard in a news release.
He said the union voted 27-0 in no confidence regarding Jellie’s leadership.
Jellie, who also serves as Ogdensburg’s city manager, proposed a budget calling for the elimination of 10 full-time positions in the fire department.
7 News reached out to Jellie for comment.
“Most everything in that statement is not grounded in facts and is a further attempt by the firefighters union to avoid the real matter at hand, which is their failure to come to the negotiating table to establish a staffing plan that is affordable to the taxpayers of Ogdensburg,” said Jellie.
He added that the city is still encouraging the union to negotiate.
Below is the full news release from the firefighters union:
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.