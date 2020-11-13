Paul A. Trimm, 69, of Hermon

He was born on September 3, 1951 in Potsdam, to the late, Archie and Eleanor Rust Trimm Sr. He married Marsha Garow on August 30, 1980 at the United Methodist Church in Norwood. Paul was a laborer for the St. Lawrence County Highway Department until his retirement in 2009. He was a board member and firefighter for the Hermon Volunteer Fire Department and was a past firefighter for the Potsdam and Norwood Volunteer Fire Departments.