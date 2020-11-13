HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Paul A. Trimm, 69, of Hermon, died on November 13, 2020, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be calling hours, Monday, November 16, 10 am – 12:45 PM, social distancing and face masks are required. A private family service will follow and then the burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Norwood.
Paul is survived by his wife, Marsha, a son, Allen Trimm of DeKalb Junction, daughters, Krista and her husband Chris Carrow of Hermon, Kamie Trimm and her fiancé, Chris Jenkins of Hermon, Nikki Trimm and her fiancé, Bryce Gibson of Hermon, a sister, Sandra St. Dennis of Glen Falls, grandchildren, Chati and her husband Craig Brunet, Christopher Carrow, Connor Carrow, Cooper Carrow, Piper Gravelle, Temperance Gravelle, Paul Gibson, Tiffany Jenkins, Emily Jenkins, Adalynn Gibson, great grandchildren, Craig Brunet and Amelia Brunet.
He was predeceased by his siblings, James Trimm Sr., Richard Trimm, Archie Trimm, Phyllis White, Beverly White, Elaine Payne, and Donna White.
He was born on September 3, 1951 in Potsdam, to the late, Archie and Eleanor Rust Trimm Sr. He married Marsha Garow on August 30, 1980 at the United Methodist Church in Norwood. Paul was a laborer for the St. Lawrence County Highway Department until his retirement in 2009. He was a board member and firefighter for the Hermon Volunteer Fire Department and was a past firefighter for the Potsdam and Norwood Volunteer Fire Departments.
Paul loved his grandchildren. He enjoyed driving the fire truck, hunting, fishing, camping and being an avid Yankee Fan and a NASCAR enthusiast.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hermon Volunteer Fire Dept.
Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
