Potsdam school district moves to remote learning through November 30
School illness (Source: MGN)
By 7 News Staff | November 13, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 12:53 PM

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Potsdam Central School District has decided to shift to fully remote learning through November 30 due to COVID-19.

The district made the announcement Friday.

Officials said they have 1 positive case and 2 suspected cases of the coronavirus among the district’s transportation staff, which may affect many students and staff.

St. Lawrence County is currently experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and the county has declared a state of emergency.

“While we do not have plans for remote learning beyond November 30th at this juncture, families should prepare for the possibility of a long-term closure. If this occurs, we will communicate any changes to the current plan with our community as soon as a decision is made,” said Superintendent Joann Chambers in a message to the district.

