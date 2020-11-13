Potsdam school district moves to remote learning through November 30

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Potsdam Central School District has decided to shift to fully remote learning through November 30 due to COVID-19.
The district made the announcement Friday.
Officials said they have 1 positive case and 2 suspected cases of the coronavirus among the district’s transportation staff, which may affect many students and staff.
St. Lawrence County is currently experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and the county has declared a state of emergency.
“While we do not have plans for remote learning beyond November 30th at this juncture, families should prepare for the possibility of a long-term closure. If this occurs, we will communicate any changes to the current plan with our community as soon as a decision is made,” said Superintendent Joann Chambers in a message to the district.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.