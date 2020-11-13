Drive-up COVID-19 test sites moving in Watertown, Lowville

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is moving its drive-up COVID-19 testing site next week.
As of Monday, the site will be at the Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza at 1575 Washington Street in Watertown.
The plaza is directly behind the North Country Orthopaedic Group.
You can see a map here.
Samaritan officials say the new site will be better for winter weather. Patients will drive into a garage bay and drive out through another bay.
The site averages around 50 test per day and has performed about 9,000 tests since it started in March.
Testing is by appointment only. Appointment can be scheduled at samaritanhealth.com.
People with questions about COVID-19 or who believe they have symptoms can call the Samaritan Resource Line at 315-755-3100.
Lewis County Health System has a new location for its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.
Starting Monday, the site will be moved from the hospital to Maple Ridge Center on East Road in the town of Lowville.
The free state testing will be done on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in November from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
