Watertown police accuse man of possessing loaded sawed-off shotgun

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 39 year old Calcium man is accused of toting and hiding a loaded shotgun on a Watertown street.
City police arrested Walter Conway III of 24428 Route 11, Lot 48.
According to police, they received a report Wednesday afternoon that a suspicious person with a gun was seen on East Main Street.
When patrols arrived, they found a man matching the description in a car in the 600 block of nearby Lillian Street.
Police said they picked up Conway during a traffic stop and that he had hidden a loaded sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun at a nearby location outside. Police declined to say where the gun was hidden.
Conway was taken into custody without incident and charged with a felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned in Watertown City Court to the Jefferson County Jail in lieu on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.