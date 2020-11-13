2 workers at long term care facilities in Watertown test positive for COVID

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two workers at long term care facilities in Watertown have tested positive for COVID-19.
Samaritan said one of the employees works at Samaritan Summit Village and the other at Samaritan Keep Home.
The staff member at SSV does not provide direct resident care, but the SKH staff member does.
Both employees are quarantined for 14 days and will be retested before they return to work.
These are the first staff positives at either facility since late July 2020.
All residents have been tested for COVID-19 and officials are awaiting results.
There are currently no residents who have symptoms.
Because of the positive cases, Samaritan is suspending its limited visitation plan at both facilities.
Officials said the facilities must go 14 days without a staff member or resident testing positive for COVID-19 in order to resume visitation.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.