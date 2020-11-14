AAA tips for safe Thanksgiving travel

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - AAA of Western and Central New York has released some tips for trips as folks travel this Thanksgiving.
Experts say they anticipate at least a 10% drop in travel overall- the largest one year decrease since the recession in 2008.
That being said, AAA experts say people will still be traveling.
For those on the road, they say to check the COVID-19 restrictions and quarantine rules for the area you’re traveling to and to be mindful of germ spread even as you pump your gas.
“While you’re on the road and pumping gas remember when at the gas pump, use gloves or something like a plastic sandwich bag to make sure you have a barrier between your skin and any surfaces you may touch to prevent the spread of germs,” said April Engram, AAA of Western and Central NY.
AAA says no matter what you decide to do this Thanksgiving, they just want to remind everyone to take precautions so it’s a happy holiday for everyone.
