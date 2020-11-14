Alan J. Sylver, 66, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alan J. Sylver, a life-long resident and local businessman of the Carthage, NY community died on November 14, 2020 at the age of 66. Alan was tragically diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer on August 19, 2020. The disease moved swiftly, taking him just shy of three months after diagnosis.
Alan is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Sue) Sylver; his daughters, Brianna Sylver-Galvao and Allison Kaufmann; his sons-in-law, Adriano Galvao, Joshua Kaufmann, and Jeremiah Thompson; his stepdaughters, Traci Thompson and Bethany Rando; his grandchildren, Livia Galvao, Analise Kaufmann, Julia Kaufmann, Lucas Kaufmann, Phillip Kaufmann, Riley Thompson, Liliana Thompson, Ethan Rando and Kendall Raponi; and his siblings, Steve Sylver, Sister Constance Sylver, Deb Doscher, and Sue King.
Up until two years ago, Alan’s world had centered around the Carthage, NY area.
He was born in Carthage on September 22, 1954 to Clarence (Slim) Sylver and Marge Sylver. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1973.
His family was formed and nurtured in the Carthage community, beginning with his marriage to his high school sweetheart, Julie (Hadley) Sylver on October 25, 1975. On September 10, 1979 and March 27, 1983, he welcomed his two beautiful daughters into the world, both whom he loved, adored and took great pride in. On June 2, 2016, he said goodbye to Julie, as she was welcomed into Heaven and he became a widow.
His career as a local businessman was formed in the Carthage area as well – first as a child with a thriving entrepreneurial painting business and then as a young adult, age 23, founding — against all odds —Twin Village Auto (which he operated from 1978 – 1988). From 1989 until retirement on Sept. 30, 2016, Alan went on to support a number of other businesses to flourish in the community from Lundy Construction to Prudential Insurance to Key Bank to, most recently before retirement, Gambles Distributors. Alan also dedicated his talents to the local Elks Club and Rotary Club. Additionally, he took great pride in his work as a Make-A-Wish granter in the early days of his career.
Julie’s death, back in 2016, while hard to endure, opened new doors of growth and adventure for Alan, punctuated with meeting and then marrying Sue (Wilson) Sylver of Oswego, NY, on July 12, 2020. Alan and Sue have lived a dynamic and lively life of retirement with one another, enjoying seasonal residencies in Oswego, NY (Spring and Fall); Fort Meyers, FL (Winter); and Upper Saranac Lake, NY (Summer). Special friendships, adventure and music have bonded the two of them in the brief time they have had together.
Many characteristics or attributes define Alan: kind, generous, devoted family man, amazing, gentle, stubborn as Hell, proud American, storyteller, jack of many trades, conscientious woodworker, extremely well-organized, methodical, loyal, the man with the plan, the “fixer,” courageous, hard-working, likeable, faithful, determined and persistent.
Alan will be deeply missed by all family, friends and community who have shared in his life. He was an incredible man who touched so many. While not having him here leaves a large hole in our hearts, he also leaves behind an unwavering legacy of hard work, commitment, resilience, and grit that lives on —among so many that he touched while here.
Open calling hours will be held on November 18, 2020, from 4 – 7pm, at the New Life Carthage Campus, Outer West Street Road (1 mile past the Carthage Area Hospital). An invite-only funeral service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on November 19, 2020 at the New Life Carthage Campus as well. Bryan Zevotek will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Make-A-Wish Central New York, 5005 Campuswood Drive, East Syracuse, NY 13057. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.