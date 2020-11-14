Alan J. Sylver, 66, of Carthage

His career as a local businessman was formed in the Carthage area as well – first as a child with a thriving entrepreneurial painting business and then as a young adult, age 23, founding — against all odds —Twin Village Auto (which he operated from 1978 – 1988). From 1989 until retirement on Sept. 30, 2016, Alan went on to support a number of other businesses to flourish in the community from Lundy Construction to Prudential Insurance to Key Bank to, most recently before retirement, Gambles Distributors. Alan also dedicated his talents to the local Elks Club and Rotary Club. Additionally, he took great pride in his work as a Make-A-Wish granter in the early days of his career.