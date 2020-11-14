Dance World is keeping afloat after water damaged studio

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Back in September, one Watertown dance studio owner was forced to leave her space because of water damage. Nearly two months later, she’s still dancing.
Dance World is back, but in a new home. The 36-year-old Watertown dance studio was flushed out of its old building in September because of serious water damage.
“I don’t know how I’m going to recover from this. It’s pretty devastating," said owner Cindy Babel.
But now, classes are being held at the Seaway Plaza. The dance studio was able to make the move because of donations from local developers, contractors, and former students. But even that is barely enough to stay afloat.
“And right now with our enrollment, we are just making the rental here at our temporary space," said Babel.
The old studio had tarps set up on the roof during renovations. And a bad storm left the studio flooded. Babel says that the insurance company isn’t giving her a penny.
“Because the wind didn’t gust up to 40 miles an hour, it only got to 38 miles an hour, that the tarps couldn’t have possibly blown off the roof," said Babel.
Because Babel isn’t getting any help from the insurance company, she’s going to have to pay for all remodeling by herself. But she says that she’s not going anywhere.
“I want to stay in business for a few more years so we can continue to teach children how to dance," she said.
Babel says that she plans on staying here for the next several months. In the meantime, she’s hoping to save enough money to remodel one or two of the rooms at the old studio.
