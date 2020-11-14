Deck the Parkway: Watertown’s Christmas parade gets a new twist

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -The City of Watertown will be holding it’s Christmas parade a little differently this year.
Because of social distancing requirements, Watertown will be holding a drive-thru Christmas Parade that they’re calling “Deck the Parkway”. The event will take place on December 4th from 6 PM - 7 PM along Black River Parkway from Coffeen Street to Mill Street.
Instead of the parade driving by you, you’ll drive by the parade!
If you want to enter a float, you can do so for free. But there is one requirement according to Watertown City Planner Geoffey Urda.
“The only request we have is to please decorate your floats for the holiday and use lights. We would like to make this as festive as possible, so the only requirement is to decorate what you are bringing,” said Urda.
Those that come out to Deck the Parkway are asked to stay in their vehicles and follow all requirements.
If you would like more information on how to enter a float, you can call Stan Zaremba at (315) 416-1087.
