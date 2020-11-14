Jefferson County sees 14 new COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County sees 14 new positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
The county’s total now sits at 439. 60 of those are currently active.
Another 170 have been tested in the last 24 hours. Over 30,000 tests have been administered in the county since March.
403 individuals are in precautionary quarantine due to travel with another 521 in mandatory quarantine. 56 are in mandatory isolation. To put that in perspective, nearly 1,000 people in Jefferson County are being asked to stay home.
Jefferson County Public Health reminds you to continue social distancing and wearing masks. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find a COVID-19 testing site at the Jefferson County Public Health website.
