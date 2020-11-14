7 new COVID-19 cases in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) -According to Lewis County Public Health, there are 7 new COVID-19 cases in the county this weekend, bringing the total number to 235.
64 cases are currently active, 171 have recovered thus far. An additional 9 test results are still pending.
82 of those cases are associated with the religious gathering at a Town of New Bremen church.
Currently, 428 individuals are under quarantine and another 64 are in isolation.
14,949 tests have been performed in Lewis County.
