Saturday Sports: NAC soccer schedule is wrapping up

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - With the exception of a make-up game on Sunday, the Northern Athletic Conference wrapped up it’s condensed 2020 soccer season Saturday with 5 games on the schedule.
On the girls' side, the Hammond Lady Red Devils looked to complete an undefeated season as they traveled to Lisbon.
Sadey Aprabary’s shot on goal was stopped by Grace Smith. Hailey Conningham fed Avery Kenyon, but Smith came up with another save.
Then it was Lisbon’s Emily Jordan with the direct kick that was redirected just wide.
Hannah Belknap goes top shelf for the goal. Kenyon would score 4 times as Hammond beat Lisbon 5-3.
On the boys' side, Canton played host to Madrid Waddington. It was a very entertaining, wide-open final game of the season in a crossover matchup between two of the league’s winningest teams.
Madrid-Waddington opened the scoring when Matt Robinson connected on a setup from Ethan Bailey in the first half.
Canton tied the game just three minutes into the second half when Rhett Palmer tickled the twine to make it 1-1.
This game went into four overtimes with both goalies making spectacular saves.
Canton’s Parker Hunt grabbed nine shots on goal and Madrid-Waddington’s Jake Morgan stopped eight shots.
The Bears and the Jackets played to a 1-1 tie.
With an uptick of COVID-19 cases around the country, a few college sports leagues canceled their winter sports seasons this week, including one that directly affected 2 north country colleges' men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Despite that, the two St. Lawrence county schools are forging ahead, hoping to get their players back on the court early in 2021.
On Monday, the Liberty League announced that it was canceling it’s winter sports season and championships due to concerns over COVID-19. It is a blow to both the St. Lawrence and Clarkson men’s and women’s basketball programs who are members of the league, but one that was expected.
“You know, we knew for a long time coming that we probably were gonna not have a season or not have a league season, but we held out hope and it just didn’t. It just wasn’t meant to be, and I think it’s in the best interest of the students," said Chris Downs, St. Lawrence Men’s Basketball Coach.
But both St. Lawrence University and Clarkson University have decided to try to play despite their league shutting down.
Both schools are in the process of putting together non-league schedules against other schools from around the state that find themselves in the same position and are hopeful that they can get back on the court after the first of the year.
“Yeah, we’re definitely gonna try to play. You know, we’re gonna play hopefully a couple of conference members. They’re in the same boat we are in, but we’re out there right now trying to find other schools that are looking to play. So there are a number of schools that we’ve talked to, there are stuff that they’re waiting for their league at this point. I know that there’s meetings in the next 2 weeks to see what they’re thinking, but I know that there’s a lot of schools like us that really want to play, so I don’t think it’s gonna happen this semester, but definitely come January and February we’re gonna have a league schedule- a non-league schedule of games that we are, you know, we’re gonna go out there and compete and try to win.," said Clarkson Men’s Basketball Coach Jeff Gorski.
The number of games would be far fewer than the teams normally play, but are crucial to the development of players. Especially the freshman that are looking to make the transition from high school to college basketball.
“Well, if we have at least some games, it allows our freshman to have practices where we’re game prepping for other teams, it allows us to do. We give a paper report every game on our opponents, so it allows them to study the opponents and then see how that plays out in games. If we just have a couple of scrimmages, those things don’t happen, and the freshman don’t really have a year of experience under their belt," said St. Lawrence Women’s Basketball Coach Dan Roiger.
For now, the only game St. Lawrence and Clarkson men’s and women’s basketball will be playing is the waiting game. Waiting to see if circumstances allow them to have some semblance of a basketball season in 2021.
And we some news from ECAC Hockey regarding the status of their league season after the Ivy League announced on Thursday it was canceling its winter sports season.
The ECAC announced Friday night on Twitter that it intends to have a 2020-21 league season with the institutions that are able to play, which right now includes both St. Lawrence and Clarkson.
Six Ivy League schools compete in ECAC Hockey, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Brown. Leaving Clarkson, St. Lawrence, Colgate, Union, R.P.I. and Quinnipiac to compete in league play.
The league added in its Twitter post that details on the plan for returning to play would follow in the coming days.
Saturday Sports Scores
Boys' NAC Soccer
- Canton 1, Madrid Waddington 1 4OT
- Heuvelton 4, Hammond 0
- Lisbon 2, Edwards Knox 0
Girls' NAC Soccer
- Hammond 5, Lisbon 3
- Edwards Knox 1, Hermon DeKalb 0
